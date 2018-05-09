

Aly Thomson, THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Jill Oland's house in upscale Rothesay, N.B., is dry, but her family is staying elsewhere: Her street is cut off and she doesn't want her children crossing through the potentially contaminated floodwaters.

"All the sewage pumping stations are underwater right now," said Oland, who donned rubber boots and hip waders to traverse the thigh-high floodwaters to her home so she can to retrieve some clothes.

"Anybody who's in a flood area, if they're using those services, there's a chance it could backup. We just don't want to do that. All this stuff is going right into the river right now, so we wanted to make sure we're not adding to that."

They left a week ago, and probably won't return till Sunday at the earliest.

As unprecedented water levels recede markedly in parts of flood-stricken New Brunswick, residents are being warned to treat the floodwaters and anything they may have contaminated with caution.

The Emergency Measures Organization warned Wednesday that water should not be consumed from private wells until they have been tested, since raw sewage has fouled floodwaters that have also likely been mixed with rotting animal carcasses, fuel and other debris.

Spokesman Geoffrey Downey said anything that has come into contact with the floodwaters should be handled carefully.

"That ground is potentially contaminated, so people have to proceed with caution both for things they can see, including everything from an animal carcass or propane tank to nails and all kinds of junk," he said.

"Just because the river's dropping doesn't mean it's time to toss that kayak in or get the motor boat out or go swimming."

Health officials said floodwaters could contain harmful bacteria, like salmonella or E. coli, and people cleaning contaminated areas should wear protective clothing.

EMO says produce -- including popular fiddleheads which are harvested by many in the province -- that has been exposed to floodwater may not be safe to eat and should be avoided.

Four parks have also been closed in Saint John due to possible contamination from the floodwaters, which remained above flood level in the city.

Levels in Fredericton have fallen for a second straight day, going down to 7.2 metres while Saint John levels were at 5.45 metres -- a significant drop from their peak of 5.75 metres Monday.

Downey said they appear to be hitting their targets and if that continues, many areas could be below flood levels by Sunday.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel," he said, weary after almost two weeks of monitoring the record-breaking flood.

Several roads in Fredericton also reopened Wednesday after being covered in water for days.

"What impact this will have on their stability remains to be seen," Downey said.

Mike Kearney, who has a cottage on the same street as Oland, was monitoring the floods from his home in Vancouver and decided to catch a flight back last week to help ward off floodwaters in the neighbourhood.

Kearney, who is originally from New Brunswick, said his cottage did suffer some damage, but his mother's house on the same road was spared.

"The cottage is wet and bruised, but it's OK. It's got water in it. It will drain out. Because it's a cottage it doesn't have any drywall, it doesn't have any insulation, It's just wood. It will dry out," said Kearney.

"My mother's place stayed dry. Yesterday we were really concerned because of the wind... We probably put 5,000 sandbags out. If we hadn't of done that, it would have been real trouble. It was a big community effort. There must have been 30-40 people helping at one point."

Kearney noted the work is just beginning for many.

"It's not over yet. The cleanup is going to be huge going forward," he said as he pulled the strap of his hip waders over his shoulders.

Downey said the prolonged business of cleaning up will soon get underway, with some people starting to return to their waterlogged properties and clear away debris.

"For example, in Fredericton the walking trail is littered with entire logs," he said.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton remained closed, while dozens of roads in communities along the Saint John River were still shut to traffic.

Downey said people should still respect closed streets, even if they appear dry. Roads may not have been inspected or need remedial work before they can be deemed safe.

NB Power has started reconnecting people who had been flooded out, reducing the number of customers without power to 571 from 952 Tuesday, Downey said.

More than 1,400 people had registered with the Canadian Red Cross as of Tuesday evening, indicating they had evacuated their properties.

-- With Alison Auld in Halifax