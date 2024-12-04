A province-by-province look at what to expect from Thursday's storm

An early December storm moving across northern New Brunswick Thursday will bring the Maritime provinces a mix of snow, rain, and high wind.

New Brunswick

Snow begins for most of New Brunswick early Thursday morning. Light at first, it will increase in rate late morning through afternoon. A change to rain is expected for much of southern New Brunswick and the eastern coastline of the province.

The most snow accumulation will be in northern areas of the province where 10 to 25 cm will fall. Those areas are under a snowfall warning. Lower snow totals will move towards the eastern coastline and into the south of province with the turn to, or mixing in of, rain. If clearing snow, go slow. It will be compact and heavy.

A gusty east and southeast wind will accompany the mix of precipitation. Peak gusts for most of the province will be 30 to 50 km/h. Gusts on the Bay of Fundy and eastern coastline will reach as high as 50 to 70 km/h. The wind becomes westerly for Friday but continues with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h.

The outlook for snow and rain amounts expected across the Maritime region.

Nova Scotia

A mix of snow and rain develops across western Nova Scotia 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday with the mix reaching eastern areas, including Cape Breton, by noon. While the province will see a complete turn to rain by Thursday afternoon, the initial snow could produce some slick morning roads. Rainfall is expected to total 15 to 40 mm for the province.

Further slick road conditions should be watched for early Friday morning as temperatures come back down to near and below freezing. A lighter mix of showers and flurries is also expected to fall during that time.

A high and gusty southeasterly wind will develop Thursday morning through the afternoon. Peak gusts of 40 to 60 km/h is expected except 60 to 80 km/h on the Atlantic coastline and at higher terrain. Stronger gusts of near 90 km/h are possible for the eastern shore of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. Wind warnings have been posted for Cape Breton. Wind gusts near 130 km/h are expected for northern Inverness County, Cape Breton, due to the topography of the Highlands. That will happen Thursday afternoon and evening.

A westerly wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h follows for Friday.

A southeasterly wind strengthens Thursday morning into afternoon.

Prince Edward Island

Snow will reach P.E.I. between 9 a.m. and noon on Thursday. There will be a turn from snow to rain by mid-afternoon. The rain will be clearing in the evening but followed by a chance of showers and flurries overnight.

Initial snow amounts up to 5 cm is possible and may create some slick roads. After that, there will be about 10 to 30 mm in the rain. Temperatures will return to near freezing by early Friday morning, so be cautious of wet surfaces turning icy.

A southeasterly wind will increase Thursday morning into the afternoon. Peak gusts will each 50 to 70 km/h for much of the province, but could reach 70 to 90 km/h on exposed areas of the eastern coastline. The wind will become westerly for Friday with gusts 50 to 70 km/h.

A colder but still gusty west wind blows across the Maritimes Friday.