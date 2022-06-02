'Absolutely inconceivable': Bids close to buy historic St. John's, N.L., basilica

The Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist is seen in St. John's, N.L. (Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist/Facebook) The Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist is seen in St. John's, N.L. (Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist/Facebook)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island