Advertisement
Acadia University student tests positive for COVID-19
Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 10:47PM AST
Acadia University campus in Wolfville, N.S. (CTV Atlantic)
HALIFAX -- Acadia University says it has a positive case of COVID-19 in a student on campus.
The university notified the public in a tweet Thursday night. In a letter online, university officials say the person tested positive after completing a 14-day quarantine.
The student was on-campus for classes this past Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Acadia says Nova Scotia Public Health has interviewed the student and is doing contact tracing. It says so far, there are 10 close contacts being tested and given self-isolation instructions.
The university says anyone who may have been in close proximity with the student will be notified.