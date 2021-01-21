HALIFAX -- Acadia University says it has a positive case of COVID-19 in a student on campus.

The university notified the public in a tweet Thursday night. In a letter online, university officials say the person tested positive after completing a 14-day quarantine.

COVID-19 Advisory January 21, 2021: There is a confirmed COVID-19 case at #AcadiaU. Please read our message to campus. https://t.co/V7BClhfIiQ pic.twitter.com/2pwZwGHRvd — Acadia University (@AcadiaU) January 21, 2021

The student was on-campus for classes this past Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Acadia says Nova Scotia Public Health has interviewed the student and is doing contact tracing. It says so far, there are 10 close contacts being tested and given self-isolation instructions.

The university says anyone who may have been in close proximity with the student will be notified.