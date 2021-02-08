FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's Acadian Society is paying tribute to Jackie Vautour as a symbol of the francophone minority's resistance to unjust expropriation of their lands.

The 92-year-old Vautour died on Sunday after being hospitalized with liver cancer and pneumonia.

He was known for battling against the federal expropriation of land from Acadian families to create Kouchibouguac National Park in the late 1960s.

"The people there, they didn't have that much education and my father felt he needed to help those people for their land and their rights, and he just couldn't accept what was going on," said Edmond Vautour, Jackie's son.

Alexandre Cedric Doucet, president of the Acadian Society, said in an interview today that Vautour never gave up on his battle to remain on his family's land, and he became a symbol that inspired the generations that followed.

"As Acadians, not many people have made such an impact on the collective imagination than Jackie Vautour," said Doucet.

About 250 families were displaced from villages on New Brunswick's eastern shore to create the park, which was authorized under the signature of Jean Chretien, who at the time was minister of Indian affairs and northern development.

Vautour received a settlement in 1987 but remained in his cabin in the park, and over the past decades he had challenged the expropriation in the courts.

Despite his death, Vautour's son plans to continue the work his father has worked so hard on.

"The last words I spoke in his ear yesterday, that I was there and I knew he was in a coma but he could hear me, I said, 'I love you dad, and I'm going to fight this again'," said Edmond.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021.

With files from CTV's Laura Lyall.