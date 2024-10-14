Advance voting continues Tuesday in Halifax Regional Municipal Election

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is reminding residents that the second of two advance voting days for the 2024 Municipal and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial election will take place on Tuesday.

HRM said polls will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in a news release Monday.

Residents can vote at any of the advance voting locations using an electronic voting kiosk.

Voters are asked to bring their voter information letter with them as it contains the unique personal identification number needed to vote. Residents who did not receive a letter will receive their personal identification number at the polling station.

Identification is not required to vote.

Online and telephone voting remains open until Wednesday at 7 p.m. Residents must use the personal identification number contained in their voter information letter when voting online or via telephone.

Residents can also vote in person on election day, Saturday, Oct. 19.

The municipality is providing updated voter turnout. The turnout by electoral district will be available beginning Tuesday.

Residents will have the opportunity to vote in three separate electoral races:

Mayor : Residents can vote for one of the 16 mayoral candidates.

: Residents can vote for one of the 16 mayoral candidates. Councillor : Residents can vote for one councillor candidate for their electoral district. There are 63 councillor candidates in the municipality’s 16 electoral districts. Residents can find their electoral district online.

: Residents can vote for one councillor candidate for their electoral district. There are 63 councillor candidates in the municipality’s 16 electoral districts. Residents can find their electoral district online. Conseil scolaire acadien provincial representative: Eligible residents can vote for two CSAP representatives. Eligible residents must meet the criteria of “Entitled Parent” or an “Entitled Person” as defined in the Education Act. There are four CSAP candidates running for two positions.

