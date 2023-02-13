After more than five years, inquiry into Innu children in care begins in Labrador

SHESHATSHIU, N.L. -

A long-awaited inquiry into the treatment of Innu youth in provincial care has begun in Sheshatshiu, N.L., one of two Innu communities in Labrador.

The Inquiry into the Treatment, Experiences and Outcomes of Innu in the Child Protection System will include examinations of Innu history and the systemic barriers they face.

It will also investigate several cases of Innu children who died in the care of the Newfoundland and Labrador government.

Commissioner Anastasia Qupee said today in her opening statement that Labrador's Innu children and communities have long borne the effects of the foster care system.

The government first announced a memorandum of understanding with the Innu Nation in 2017 to pursue the inquiry.

The latest census data shows that Indigenous youth compose more than one-third of all children provincial care.

The Innu Nation's website says there are around 3,200 members in Labrador, most of whom live in Sheshatshiu, about 40 kilometres north of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, and in Natuashish, which sits along Labrador's north coast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2023.