With many people still without power, there were good deeds aplenty from businesses and neighbours doing whatever they can help those who need a helping hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Spirit Spa in Halifax is in the business of self-care, but for those who are still are without power and hot water Justin Elie says the spa is offering some comforts on the house.

"Come on down to Spirit Spa," Elie said. "We're happy to open our doors. Come on down, use our showers, have a coffee. It's on us."

Dozens have used the shower facilities and the doors are open to everyone, not just regular customers.

"It's a great way for us to say thank you to them," Elie said. "It's the community part. Gotta help each other."

Andrew Lockyer of Stone Pizza in Dartmouth had no power and the pizzeria was full of food.

"I was gearing up to come down here and empty stuff out, knowing that a lot of stuff was going to get tossed," Lockyer said. He heard about a community cookout at the Dartmouth Commons and he decided to put a lot of food to good use.

People came in droves and enjoyed free pizza in this park setting.

"There were 200 to 250 people there," Lockyer said. "There were lineups of 30 people."

And, if you wanted dessert, a Dairy Queen in Shediac, N.B., was the place to go, turning melting ice cream cakes into an impromptu fundraiser for their local food bank.

"If people wanted to get a cake for a low price, just give a donation for the food bank and in 40-some minutes, everything was out," said Shirley Fontaine. "They raised $729."

A little boy in Halifax was selling lemonade to raise money for the Canadian Red Cross.

Jerome MacEachern of Dartmouth was counting his blessings post-Dorian.

"We didn't lose power at all," said MacEachern. "It only flicked off for five seconds. That was it. We got really lucky."

He decided to share his good fortune with others by offering a free charge for those who needed it.

"Just a cable from the house and some chargers I had laying around the house," said MacEachern.

He says dozens of people have been charging their devices.

In the hot, late summer sun in Eastern Passage, a couple of dozen volunteers engaged in some backbreaking labour.

Dorian dumped tons of rock on the popular boardwalk, making it impassable.

That was an unacceptable situation for Carol Asbury, who only moved to the area from Manitoba last April, and didn't want to wait for the city to clean up the mess.

"We can do this with manpower, with people," Asbury said. "Kids, teenagers, seniors -- everybody has helped."

One of the helpers, Corey Asbury-Rivett, is a Grade 12 student who the day off school

"We got the shovels, there's no Wi-Fi, no internet," Asbury-Rivett said. "Don't want to sit at home much all day. Might as well go just make myself useful."

Over two days, the group painstakingly shovelled the walk themselves.

Some sea cadets pitched in, although none of this was organized through the usual channels.

"It just kind of happened," said SLt Angela Riley of the Canadian Corps of Sea Cadets. "Cadets make good people, I like to say, so I just happened to find a whole bunch of them and even got the parents down here today, too."

With files from CTV Atlantic's Paul Hollingsworth and Bruce Frisko.