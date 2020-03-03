DARTMOUTH -- Just two-days after a rare 2.6 magnitude earthquake was confirmed by Natural Resources Canada, another rumble was reported in Dartmouth early Tuesday morning.

Police received several calls around 12:42 a.m. from citizens in the east Dartmouth area, with reports that their homes were shaking and they were hearing sounds similar to what an explosion would sound like.

Crews responded to the Westphal and Montebello neighbourhoods, where the calls were coming from, to check for potential damage or hazards.

Police say in a news release, there have not been any reported injuries or damages to property as of Tuesday morning at 1:30.

HRP are waiting for details from Earthquakes Canada staff with Natural Resources Canada to confirm exact details.

Initial information provided by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre described the event as an earthquake, happening at a depth of 5km's, and registering 2.0 in magnitude on the Richter scale.