P.E.I. RCMP seize drugs, replica weapons from home

A 30-year-old man was arrested after Prince Edward Island RCMP seized drugs and replica weapons from a Stratford residence on Tuesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officer executed a search warrant at the home and arrested the man without incident. Police also seized:

three replica firearms

suspected cocaine

suspected methamphetamine

prescription pills

drug paraphernalia

The man was later released and the investigation is ongoing.

