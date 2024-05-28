ATLANTIC
    P.E.I. RCMP seize drugs, replica weapons from home

    P.E.I. RCMP seized drugs and replica weapons from a residence on May 28, 2024. (Source: RCMP) P.E.I. RCMP seized drugs and replica weapons from a residence on May 28, 2024. (Source: RCMP)
    A 30-year-old man was arrested after Prince Edward Island RCMP seized drugs and replica weapons from a Stratford residence on Tuesday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officer executed a search warrant at the home and arrested the man without incident. Police also seized:

    • three replica firearms
    • suspected cocaine
    • suspected methamphetamine
    • prescription pills
    • drug paraphernalia

    The man was later released and the investigation is ongoing.

