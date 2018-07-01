

The long weekend has been one of worry and concern for family and friends of a missing man in Cape Breton.

Colin Joseph Beaton, 31, from Lower Sackville, N.S., was last seen leaving a party on June 30 around 2 p.m., and hasn’t been heard from since.

On Sunday, a ground search and rescue crew along with a helicopter and RCMP continued to search for the missing man near Port Hood.

Beaton is described as 5’11, weighing about 160 pounds and has red hair. He was wearing jeans, a grey hoodie and rubber boots.

Police say he was last seen at a family home, that he may be disoriented, and has difficulty seeing without his glasses.

Beaton is the cousin of Allan MacMaster, the Progressive Conservative MLA for Inverness. He says the family is asking anyone along the coast between the communities of Colindale and Troy to check their properties for Beaton

“Colin was last seen near the Port Hood end of the Shore Road which runs along the coast. An article of his clothing was found on the shore. We’re thinking that he might be travelling south on the coast between Port Hood and Judique,” said MacMaster

“We’re asking anyone who has a property, has a cabin, anything like that – if they could check their property. Check their house of cabin. Anything that’d along the coast in case he may be inside."

MacMaster is also asking people to check empty vehicles as he says he may be hiding.

He says Beaton is not dangerous, but he has a history of mental health issues and may be in a vulnerable state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inverness RCMP at 902-258-2213, or contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

WIth files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald