

CTV Atlantic





The Halifax Regional Municipality says Albro Lake Beach is closed to swimming until further notice because of high bacteria levels in the water. Recent water-quality tests revealed that bacteria levels at Albro Lake exceeded Health Canada’s guidelines for safe swimming.

High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including weather conditions and waterfowl. The city says staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to normal. The municipality will advise residents when the beach reopens.

For more information on supervised municipal beaches and outdoor pools across the Halifax region, please visit the municipality's beaches page.