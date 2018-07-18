Featured
Albro Lake beach closed because of high bacteria levels
Water-quality tests at Albro Lake have revealed bacteria counts that exceed Health Canada's guidelines for safe swimming.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 7:46PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 18, 2018 8:16PM ADT
The Halifax Regional Municipality says Albro Lake Beach is closed to swimming until further notice because of high bacteria levels in the water. Recent water-quality tests revealed that bacteria levels at Albro Lake exceeded Health Canada’s guidelines for safe swimming.
High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including weather conditions and waterfowl. The city says staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to normal. The municipality will advise residents when the beach reopens.
For more information on supervised municipal beaches and outdoor pools across the Halifax region, please visit the municipality's beaches page.