Featured
Alcohol a factor in fatal N.B. snowmobile crash: RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 5:15PM AST
The RCMP believe alcohol was a factor in a snowmobile crash that claimed the life of a man near Kennedy Lakes, N.B.
Police received a report of a crash roughly 40 kilometres into the Sentier NB Trail System off the Renous Highway shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the man had been with a group of snowmobilers on the trail but he became separated from the group and struck a tree.
RCMP officers and members of the New Brunswick Public Safety Motor Vehicle Safety Enforcement Section, and a Royal Canadian Air Force Search and Rescue Squadron Cormorant helicopter co-ordinated a search for the man.
An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.