The RCMP believe alcohol was a factor in a snowmobile crash that claimed the life of a man near Kennedy Lakes, N.B.

Police received a report of a crash roughly 40 kilometres into the Sentier NB Trail System off the Renous Highway shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the man had been with a group of snowmobilers on the trail but he became separated from the group and struck a tree.

RCMP officers and members of the New Brunswick Public Safety Motor Vehicle Safety Enforcement Section, and a Royal Canadian Air Force Search and Rescue Squadron Cormorant helicopter co-ordinated a search for the man.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.