It was a Canada Day noisemaker that attracted some unwanted attention for a motorist in Cape Breton.

On Sunday, just after 10 a.m., a member of RCMP Traffic Services in Cape Breton stopped a vehicle as it was making a loud noise near Sydney Forks.

Police say a Mountie saw a vehicle on Highway 4 and noticed that it was being driven without a tire on the left rear wheel.

“After speaking with the driver, the RCMP officer determined the 28-year-old man from Marion Bridge was impaired by alcohol,” the RCMP said in a release. “He also had open liquor in the vehicle.”

Police took the driver to the nearest detachment where they gave him a breathalyzer test. The test produced readings of 0.12 per cent and 0.13 per cent, say police. They then charged him with impaired driving and his vehicle was towed. He will appear in Sydney Provincial Court at a later date.