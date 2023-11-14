Alma, N.B., business owners thrilled, relieved over funding announcement

Three levels of government are investing more than $12 million to build new wells and related infrastructure in the community of Alma, N.B.

The goal of the project is to address the recurring water issues the tourist area has experienced for years.

Alma is located steps away from Fundy National Park and the seaside community hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

Businesses often have to operate under a boil water advisory because Alma’s water system wasn’t built to accommodate the influx of tourists.

Two new wells and new water supply infrastructure will be built to reduce the turbidity, or cloudiness, often found in the water supply during the busy summer months.

Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long made the announcement Tuesday at a community centre in the former village that was amalgamated into the new municipality of Fundy Albert last year.

People gather at a community centre in Alma, N.B., for a funding announcement on Nov. 13, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

The federal government is investing $7,344,00 while the province is providing $4,079,592.

Fundy Albert will contribute $816,406.

Cleveland Place owner Jane West Chrysostom called the announcement tremendous news that business owners have been waiting for for a long time.

“It affects the businesses and those who visit the businesses,” said West Chrysostom, in reference to the boil water advisories. “We’ve been here for almost 40 years and it has been a concern for many of those years.”

Octopus’s Garden owner Joel Cadieux said the funding is a big relief for restaurant owners like himself.

“I think we had 300,000 visitors last year and that takes water in order to accommodate them. It’s been a difficult summer because we had some water issues. We’re hoping that will ease that for good,” said Cadieux.

