

CTV Atlantic





A 40-year-old man is facing drug charges after the search of a residence in Amherst, N.S.

With the assistance of the Amherst police, the Cumberland Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched the home on Copp Avenue Thursday.

According to the RCMP, an indoor marijuana grow operation was located inside the home.

Officers seized quantities of cannabis marijuana plants, marijuana, methamphetamine, contraband tobacco, grow equipment and other drug paraphernalia.

RCMP say the man was arrested without incident and has since been released from custody.

He is facing charges of production, possession, purpose of trafficking and trafficking marijuana and possession of methampletamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on May 28.

The investigation is ongoing.