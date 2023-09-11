'An uneasy feeling': With Lee's track unclear, hurricane anxiety increasing on East Coast
Though the track of Hurricane Lee remains unclear, anxiety created by powerful storms has been growing on the East Coast -- especially in communities that felt Fiona's wrath last year.
The mayor of Port aux Basques, N.L. says since last year's hurricane damaged over 100 homes and swept a 72-year-old woman to sea, community members are worried about Lee, as forecasters say it's uncertain whether the hurricane will even track towards the region.
"The old attitude was, 'It's just another storm. We can batten it down,"' Mayor Brian Button said during an interview on Sunday.
"Now, it's an uneasy feeling."
In Amherst, N.S., Mayor David Kogon said there's fear that a tidal surge could flood the Chignecto Isthmus.
"A hurricane timed with a high tide could flood isthmus...which would totally cut us off from New Brunswick and Canada," he said.
Kogon, who is also a semi-retired doctor, said when he walks around his community he sees more generators in sheds and yards, at the ready in case power goes out, a reminder of how these climate crises are creating anxiety.
"Mental health is a bigger crisis than some other areas of medicine. And so with (climate anxiety) you've got another factor that's going to...put pressure on the health care system," he said.
The Nova Scotia and New Brunswick governments have asked Ottawa to cover half the cost of protecting the road and railway on the isthmus, but an engineering study released last year has found it could take decades to improve and strengthen the dike system.
As of Sunday, hurricane Lee was creating large swells that were battering several islands in the northeastern Caribbean as it churned through open waters as a Category 2 storm.
Bob Robichaud, a senior forecaster with Environment Canada, said on Saturday that the federal agency will be closely watching in the beginning of the week, when the storm is expected to make its turn to the northwest. He said the agency is expecting the storm to have some form of impact on the region by next weekend.
He said the further east that turning point is, the lower the likelihood of a significant impact on the region. Forecasters will also be closely monitoring a high pressure system over the Great Lakes, hoping that pushes the hurricane further offshore.
In addition, there are factors such as water temperatures Lee will encounter when it tracks north. Robichaud said there were several "patches" of cool water detected over the weekend, which the storm would have to cross to get to the Atlantic, potentially diminishing its power.
However, there are also warmer than normal water temperatures off Nova Scotia's south shore, where Robichaud said temperatures are about 3 to 4 C higher than historical norms for this time of year.
"There's still a fairly large spread in the modelling as to what, if any, kind of impacts Lee has in Canada. But, certainly, it is one to keep an eye on as we head into the next few days," said Robichaud.
Nancy Blair, a registered therapist in Dartmouth, N.,S., said more of her clients are anxious during this hurricane season.
She said that climate change worry may deepen into mental health issues, and advises that people discuss it with others rather than just keeping their fears buried.
"There is nothing wrong with you," she said during an interview from her office.
"You're feeling anxiety because something's wrong...The more people talk about it, the more they can be prepared,"
Blair added Nova Scotians who have already been traumatized by the loss or damage to properties during summer flash flooding are particularly vulnerable to elevated levels of anxiety during hurricane forecasts.
She advises people experiencing this stress to be careful about exposing themselves to exaggerated reports of hurricane danger on social media, and to instead use credible media sources to track storms -- if necessary.
In addition, she says exercising, eating well and spending time outside are helpful practices, along with times of quiet, meditation, and rest.
Meanwhile, talking with friends about emergency preparedness is a time-tested strategy in the Maritimes, such as exchanging tips on necessary supplies -- including medicine, food and water -- needed for 72 hours if power goes out, said Blair.
Amid the trying times, "there's a need for connection with community," she said.
"We have a climate cafe group that meets monthly in our neighbourhood where people come and just talk about how they're feeling. It really helps people. It cuts the sense of isolation."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Backup plane and technician on its way, but Trudeau and delegation in India for at least one more night
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in India for another night after the government of Canada’s plane was grounded shortly before the delegation’s departure from the G20 summit in New Delhi.
Indian prime minister scolds Trudeau over Sikh protests
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed strong concerns about protests in Canada against India to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, according a statement by India.
Kim Jong Un's train to Russia: Luxurious, bulletproof and a daylong trip
Kim Jong Un's confirmed trip to Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin has drawn attention to the traditional method of travel for North Korean leaders: luxury, armoured trains that have long been a part of the dynasty's lore and are symbols of its deep isolation.
What to know about the Morocco earthquake and the efforts to help
An earthquake has sown destruction and devastation in Morocco, where death and injury counts continue to rise as rescue crews dig out people both alive and dead in villages that were reduced to rubble.
Alberta premier asks ministers for 'full assessment' of E. coli outbreak in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's asked her health minister, as well as her children and family services minister, to "do a full assessment" of an E. coli outbreak linked to Calgary daycares.
Elon Musk confirms he and Grimes have had a third child—and their name is as unusual as you'd expect
Elon Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child together—and their name is just as unusual as their siblings'. The child’s existence had been kept a secret until recently.
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
'An uneasy feeling': With Lee's track unclear, hurricane anxiety increasing on East Coast
Though the track of Hurricane Lee remains unclear, anxiety created by powerful storms has been growing on the East Coast -- especially in communities that felt Fiona's wrath last year.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The prime minister is stuck in India, the death toll from the earthquake in Morocco rises, and Spain's embattled soccer chief resigns.
Toronto
-
New housing minister 'reviewing' regional facilitators in Ontario
The Doug Ford government will be 'reviewing' its intention to assign facilitators to assess certain regional governments in southern Ontario.
-
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
-
Charges laid after fake mortgage broker defrauds multiple victims in York Region
A 50-year-old woman is facing fraud charges after allegedly pretending to be a mortgage broker in order to access money from the bank accounts of multiple victims in York Region.
Calgary
-
Fire damages multiple homes in McKenzie Towne
Firefighters were called to a southeast Calgary community to deal with a blaze that tore through a number of garages and homes.
-
Alberta premier asks ministers for 'full assessment' of E. coli outbreak in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's asked her health minister, as well as her children and family services minister, to "do a full assessment" of an E. coli outbreak linked to Calgary daycares.
-
Crescent Point plans $1.05B to $1.15B in development capital expenditures for 2024
Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it plans to spend $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion on development capital expenditures next year.
Montreal
-
Montreal homeless shelter sees 8 overdoses within an hour
Eight people suffered overdoses near a homeless shelter in downtown Montreal on Sunday.
-
Montreal doctor who lost brother to suicide calls for more mental health funding
A Montreal doctor is speaking out after she lost her brother to suicide in April. She says he tried to check himself into a psych ward, but never made it, after an extended wait in the emergency room.
-
Two injured after driver hits pedestrian and street lamp in St. Laurent: SPVM
A video of the incident shared on social media shows a green car barreling down the street before swerving and hitting at least one person, sending the individual flying into the air. The car also smashed into a street lamp, which fell to the ground.
Edmonton
-
Family plead for help after 'horrific' hit-and-run in central Edmonton
The family of a young Edmonton woman in the ICU is asking for help finding the driver that hit her and then drove away.
-
Wetaskiwin residents weigh in on rising crime at RCMP town hall
Wetaskiwin residents voiced their concerns Sunday regarding what the say is "social disorder" in their community.
-
Wetaskiwin house fires contained, some residents remain evacuated: RCMP
A Wetaskiwin neighbourhood was evacuated Sunday afternoon after a fire spread to multiple homes.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man 6th person to die in ATV crash in less than 2 months
A 34-year-old Greater Sudbury man is the sixth person in northeastern Ontario to die in an ATV crash in less than two months.
-
Timmins boy, 9, recovering from Sea-Doo crash, charges pending
Kaiden Bouchard of Timmins may be one of the toughest nine-year-olds in northern Ontario after a devastating crash while driving a Sea-Doo watercraft.
-
3 charged with impaired driving in northern Ont. in 12 hours
Impaired drivers recently kept northern Ontario Provincial Police detachments busy – the James Bay detachments charged three people with impaired driving in less than 12 hours.
London
-
Live from court: Jury finalized in terrorism trial underway in Windsor
A jury has been selected in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
-
Camping trailer, SUV allegedly stolen from Norfolk County residence
Police are investigating after an SUV and camping trailer were stolen from a Norfolk County home over the weekend.
-
London man Tasered twice in one weekend
A London man is in custody after police say he damaged property and threatened citizens with a weapon in two separate incidents over the weekend in the city’s downtown core.
Winnipeg
-
Leaders talk health care, home care and crime plans in Manitoba election campaign
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew pledged more money for homecare workers, while Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson capped off her tour of the province's north as the provincial election campaign enters its second week.
-
Residents displaced after west Winnipeg apartment fire
Residents of an apartment building at the west edge of Winnipeg are temporarily homeless after a fire early Sunday morning.
-
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about the additional trains on the O-Train line starting today
More trains will be running along the Confederation Line during the morning and afternoon peak periods today, including some double-car trains, to keep passengers moving along the O-Train line.
-
Ottawa removing graphic jaywalking ad due to 'jaywalking terminology', staff say
The city of Ottawa has pulled a jaywalking advertisement from its test ads for an upcoming road safety campaign this fall, after councillors and the public criticized the graphic nature of the ad and its messaging.
-
City of Ottawa at 30 per cent of target for 15,100 building permits issued in 2023, report says
The city of Ottawa will not fulfill its pledge to issue 15,100 building permits a year unless there are "supportive economic conditions" and supports from other stakeholders, according to city staff.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon cyclist's death brings renewed calls for change
The 36-year-old man who died in hospital on Wednesday following a collision between a bike and a passenger vehicle has been identified as Darin Kinniewess.
-
Municipal workers in Sask.'s third-largest city are set to walk off the job on Monday
A statement from CUPE 882, says their latest offer was rejected on Sunday afternoon, and the city “continues to refuse to negotiate with us.”
-
Saskatoon firefighters observe national memorial day
In Saskatoon, firefighters joined stations across the country in a simultaneous moment of silence, dedicated to honouring those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Vancouver
-
3 injured in crash involving unmarked police car in Vancouver
Three people were taken to hospital – including two police officers – after a crash involving an unmarked police car in Vancouver Monday morning.
-
3 stabbed at festival in Vancouver's Chinatown, police say
Three people are in hospital after they were stabbed at the Light Up Chinatown festival in downtown Vancouver Sunday evening.
-
Backup plane and technician on its way, but Trudeau and delegation in India for at least one more night
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in India for another night after the government of Canada’s plane was grounded shortly before the delegation’s departure from the G20 summit in New Delhi.
Regina
-
Meet the man who completed the Queen City Marathon in a wheelchair
World-record holder Kyle Gieni completed the Queen City Marathon in a wheelchair on Sunday, with his sights set on a possible world record attempt next year.
-
Threat of 'biohazard' on City Hall lawn not confirmed, city says
The City of Regina says it cannot confirm the presence of biohazards in the city hall courtyard.
-
Regina airport hopes new runway lights at YQR will improve landing conditions for pilots
Regina's International Airport is installing improved navigational lighting on its main runway.
Vancouver Island
-
Senior overcomes adversity through remarkable morning routine
Rather than searching for satisfaction by climbing up a ladder, a Victoria senior says if you take the time to notice the rainbows, you just might find something far more rewarding than gold.
-
82-year-old fills 21-storey building with acts of kindness
When a Victoria senior is not making scones from scratch, and delivering them to neighbours up and down their building’s 21 floors, “just because” — she’s leaving thoughtful cards and gifts to surprise people on their doorsteps.
-
Crews knock down Port Alberni house fire
Firefighters were on the scene of a blaze in Port Alberni Sunday morning, where a house was engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.