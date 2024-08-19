Annual Clam Harbour sandcastle competition attracts thousands to Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore

Thousands of people made their way to Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore this past weekend to get a first-hand view of the 44th annual Clam Harbour Beach Sandcastle Competition.

“It has been a giant success. We have thousands of people out on the beach, enjoying the beach. Many people are competing for the Fan’s Choice award, as well as the children, youth and adult categories,” said Shari Dillman, events staff member with the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Shawn Gayton says he’s been taking part in the competition for about 30 years – an effort that paid off this year after taking home first place in the Adult Sandcastle category, as well as the Fan’s Choice award.

“We make it every year so it’s a family thing to us and people seem to enjoy it. It’s just a whimsical sandcastle, just building it on the fly. No set plan,” Gayton told CTV News as he was working on his piece.

A participant taking part in the 44th annual Clam Harbour Beach Sandcastle Competition is pictured.

Scott and Michelle Guest sculpted a dragon for their art piece.

“2024 is the Chinese year of the dragon so it sort of gave us inspiration,” said Michelle, who ended up winning first place in the Adult Sand Sculpture category.

A dragon sand sculpture is seen being worked on at the 44th annual Clam Harbour Beach Sandcastle Competition.

Ian Brownrigg says he’s participated in the friendly competition for more than 25 years, a tradition he used to do with his father before he passed away seven years ago.

“So what we have designed here is a spider with a castle on top, towing another castle with its spider webs that’s on an island,” he said.

A spider sand sculpture at the Clam Harbour Beach Sandcastle Competition is seen.

Councillor David Hendsbee, a judge for this year’s event, said picking the winners is always a tough job, adding the biggest thing they look at is the artistry.

“The skill, the workmanship that goes into the sculpture and sandcastle, we judge it from one to 10. It’s the same thing with the difficulty of the structure as well as the spirit on what they’re trying to create here,” explained Hendsbee.

“We have a lot of skilled artistry here from youth to adults, so it’s going to be a lot of fun trying to pick a winner.”

A judge is seen at the 44th annual Clam Harbour Beach Sandcastle Competition.