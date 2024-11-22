Annual Evergreen Festival spreads holiday cheer along the Halifax waterfront

ATLANTIC
    An annual tradition that lights up the Halifax waterfront and draws hundreds of visitors to the area is now underway.

    The Evergreen Festival is a four-week, outdoor winter celebration featuring art, food, drink, crafts and memorable experiences, all designed to light up your holidays.

    One of the features of the festival is the Merry and Bright Patio at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel which is lit up by thousands of twinkling lights. Visitors can sit by the fire and enjoy hot cocoa, mulled wine of seafood chowder.

    There’s also a chance to participate in the reindeer games at the “Holly Jolly Fun Zone.”

    Ted Pace, the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel’s executive chef, says he is inspired by his “inner child” when coming up with menu ideas for the patio.

    “It had to be fun. That’s why we have the brownies decorated, and the reindeer cupcakes, bits and bites, a lot of traditions from family,” said Pace during an interview with CTV Morning Live Atlantic on Friday.

    People are seen around a fire at the Evergreen Festival in Halifax in this file photo. (Source: Discover Halifax)

    The festival also offers:

    • an open-air market with local vendors
    • a walkable outdoor trail with twinkling holiday light displays and installations
    • live music and entertainment
    • a winter sport zone, which includes ball hockey, a curling rink, and more
    • an “Evergreen Express” train to transfer visitors throughout the festival

    More information on the Evergreen Festival, which runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 15, can be found online.

