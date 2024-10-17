Anti-Israel message displayed on digital billboard in Moncton after 'malicious hack'

A profane anti-Israel message on a digital billboard in Moncton, N.B., has been turned off, but the question of how it got there in the first place remains.

On Wednesday, a sign reading “F--- Israel” was seen on a billboard on Elmwood Drive, a busy street next to ReCar, a used car dealership.

ReCar staff told CTV News they notified a local representative of the outdoor sign company Pattison and the digital billboard was shut off just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Representatives from Pattison declined a request for an interview, but Mary Ventresca, the vice-president of Pattison Outdoor Advertising, did make a statement calling the message “a malicious hack” with offensive language.

“This act was committed by an outside source and the message was unauthorized,” said Ventresca. “It was removed within moments of our operational team being aware and determining the method of the hack.”

A digital billboard that is turned off is seen in Moncton, N.B., on Oct. 17, 2024. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Ventresca said the message affected one board out of 6,000 digital displays across Canada.

“Given this reprehensible act, we are taking immediate steps to ensure the security of our outdoor advertising, and will be implementing any necessary security enhancements,” said Ventresca.

“Those with knowledge about these criminal acts are encouraged to contact local police.”

Tiferes Israel Synagogue President Francis Weil said he received messages from upset members of Moncton’s Jewish community Wednesday night.

“First, I was shocked to see this, and then I told myself, ‘This can’t be.’ I could see the name of the company Pattison and I said, I’m sure Pattison would never allow such a sign,” said Weil. “I was surprised.”

According to multiple media reports in the United States, similar messages also appeared on digital billboards in the Chicago area.

All of the messages, including the one in Moncton, featured the Palestinian flag and read, ‘Paid for by MrBeast,’ one of the world’s most-well known YouTube stars.

In a statement to a Fox News affiliate in Chicago, a representative of MrBeast denied he paid or had any involvement with the messages.

Weil said he brought the Moncton sign to the attention of the police and the City of Moncton to let them know it wasn’t acceptable.

Staff Sgt. Nick Arbour of the Codiac Regional RCMP said they received a complaint call about the message from a business on Elmwood Drive around 7 p.m.

Arbour said police patrolled the area and investigated.

“There unfortunately wasn’t any leads at this time that would lead police to further the investigation,” said Arbour. “We do take these reports very seriously.”

As of late afternoon, the sign next door to the car dealership still wasn’t turned back on.

