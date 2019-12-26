HALIFAX -- An apartment fire on Wednesday afternoon has resulted in severe damage to one unit at a building in Dartmouth.

On Wednesday, at around 4 p.m., Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency crews responded to a report of a single-unit apartment fire at 50 Roleika Street in Dartmouth.

According to fire officials, 40 firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire within 14-minutes –putting it out within 21-minutes of the initial report.

Halifax Fire says the fire severely damaged one apartment in the three-storey building, leaving it uninhabitable. However, all other residents returned to their units following the fire.

There were no injuries.

Halifax Fire says a cause for the fire has yet to be determined and remains under investigation.