A 38-year-old man from California is under arrest after admitting to victimizing more than 20 children, including an eight-year-old boy from Nova Scotia who reported him to police.

According to an RCMP news release, the boy reached out to police someone threatened to hurt them and their family unless they sent intimate images through a social platform in May 2023.

“The information and evidence collected clearly indicated someone was attempting to exploit and extort the child and had sent the victim intimate images,” the release says. “Through the course of the investigation, the West Hants RCMP General Investigation Section confirmed the suspect’s IP address and its originating location of California.”

Homeland Security Investigations Sacramento arrested the man in May 2024.

