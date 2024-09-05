ATLANTIC
    Applications still available for fall urban tree program in Charlottetown

    The City of Charlottetown is reminding residents that applications for the fall Operation Releaf program are still available for the next several weeks.

    The program was first launched after post-tropical storm Fiona devastated Prince Edward Island two years ago and thousands of trees were lost.

    Operation Releaf gives Charlottetown residents a chance to have a large, climate-resilient tree delivered to their home in an effort to restore the urban forest.

    The city says the trees are valued at over $200 and will be delivered to residents and planted for $20.

    Charlottetown works with non-profit organization Tree Canada to run the program.

    Last year, Operation Releaf handed out 175 trees to Charlottetown homeowners and 75 are available this year.

    The tree species offered this year include:

    • red maple
    • sugar maple
    • red oak
    • autumn brilliance serviceberry
    • two flowering crab apples

    The city says homeowners must meet program criteria and be willing to dig a hole for the tree in an agreed-upon location to get one.

    “If more than 75 applications are received, priority will be given to those who indicate that financial barriers would prevent them from planting trees on their property without this program and to residential properties in areas with the highest post-Fiona tree canopy loss,” reads a Wednesday news release from the city.

    Residents can fill out an application on the city’s website until Sept. 27.

