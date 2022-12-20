April Wine’s Myles Goodwyn announces tour departure
Myles Goodwyn has been the face, voice, and creative force behind April Wine for more than five decades.
The 74-year old announced his departure from touring with the rock band Monday.
The original leader of April Wine has been on the road since 1968, but says he wants to stay close to home due to health issues.
“Because of my diabetes it’s not okay for me anymore to be on the road, living out of a suitcase and the uncertainty of schedules,” he told CTV’s Katie Kelly during a recent interview.
Keeping the current April Wine line up the same, Marc Parent will replace Goodwyn on guitar and vocals.
“I know Marc personally, and I know he’s the only person I feel extremely confident and comfortable with continuing the music and legacy of April Wine. I can’t wait for the fans to meet him and see him in concert. And of course, Brian Greenway, Richard Lanthier and Roy Nichol, are still in the band and excited about the future and the April Wine legacy,” says Goodwyn.
April Wine have been conducted in the Canadian Music of Hall and Fame and received the Canadian Industry Lifetime award in 2010.
The rock band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide.
Goodwyn says he will continue writing material for the band, along with producing their records.
“I’ve had a long career, happy, fulfilling. I've seen much of the world and I'm grateful to continuing support of radio and our fans worldwide, but touring has been very difficult in recent years because of my diabetes and my health comes first, so unfortunately, my touring days are officially over," he says.
Goodwyn’s final live performance will be Mar. 2, 2023, in Nova Scotia.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Head of CTV News Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout
CTV News head Michael Melling, who became embroiled in the fallout of the departure of top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is now being replaced in his role.
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
Most older Canadians feel positive about aging, but income and health have a big impact: report
More than half of Canadians over the age of 50 are feeling positive about aging, according to a new national survey, but those who are struggling financially or have poor health were far more likely to struggle with their expectations of aging.
Trudeau says firearms bill will go after 'some' hunting guns that are 'too dangerous in other contexts'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals 'are going at some of the guns used to do it.' In a year-end conversation with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina, airing in full on Dec. 31, Trudeau sought to explain the Liberals' now much-scrutinized gun policy.
Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63
Musician Terry Hall, who helped create of the defining sounds of post-punk Britain as lead singer of The Specials, has died. He was 63.
5 things to know for Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says proposed firearms legislation may include 'some' hunting guns, a Winnipeg man says his cancer surgery was cancelled at the last minute, and what we know about the accused Vaughan, Ont., mass shooter. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Managing your child's asthma during flu season is easier with these resources: experts
As pediatric hospitals across Canada struggle with more patients this flu season, parents of children with asthma who are feeling the pressure can find relief with the right resources, experts say.
Toronto
-
Police working to identify motive in 'horrendous' Vaughan condo mass shooting
Police north of Toronto are working to determine the motive in what they've called a "horrendous" shooting at a condo that left five people, plus the suspected gunman, dead.
-
SickKids responding to cybersecurity incident that has affected the hospital’s phone lines
The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) says it’s currently responding to a “cybersecurity incident” that is affecting several of its network systems, including phone lines, causing the hospital to call a “code grey,” which means system failure.
-
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Calgary
-
Deep freeze: Calgarians hunker down for cold snap
Dave Litwin wasn't planning a shopping trip to Canadian Tire on Monday morning but apparently his truck was.
-
Rocky View Schools cancels all in-person classes due to extreme cold
The Rocky View School Division closed all of its schools Tuesday, save for its online ones, in response to the severely cold weather.
-
911 dispatch needs to be changed, Calgary fire chief says
The head of Calgary's fire department is formally adding his voice to a movement to change Alberta's emergency dispatch system.
Montreal
-
A man was killed after cars crash into Montreal mall
A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Lachine. The female passenger, 58, in the vehicle that was hit was also hospitalized, but her condition is stable. The driver of the vehicle that hit the other car, a 76-year-old man, was hospitalized for nervous shock.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
The Montreal region will be hit with a powerful storm system that will bring 'significant' snowfall, strong winds and some rain just in time for the holiday weekend.
-
New women's prison to be built in Montreal
A new provincial women's detention facility will be built in Montreal. Minister of Public Security Francois Bonnardel announced that the $400 million prison will replace the shuttered Maison Tanguay, which closed in 2016 and is set for demolition in 2024.
Edmonton
-
Onion Lake Cree Nation sues Alberta over sovereignty act, alleging harmful intent
A First Nation is challenging the sovereignty act in court for fear it gives the provincial government new powers encroaching on its treaty rights.
-
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
-
Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating murder at hotel
Sudbury police say they are investigating a homicide at a local hotel Tuesday morning. It is the fourth murder in northern Ontario in the last week.
-
Trudeau says firearms bill will go after 'some' hunting guns that are 'too dangerous in other contexts'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals 'are going at some of the guns used to do it.' In a year-end conversation with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina, airing in full on Dec. 31, Trudeau sought to explain the Liberals' now much-scrutinized gun policy.
-
Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.
London
-
School bus involved in Tuesday morning crash
Middlesex OPP and Lucan Biddulph fire are on scene of a crash involving a school bus.
-
Driver caught travelling double the speed limit: Elgin County OPP
Elgin County OPP were kept busy over the weekend after laying charges against two drivers who were caught allegedly stunt driving. One of the drivers was stopped after travelling 162 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
Canine unit helps nab driver who fled scene of crash
A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly failing to stop for police, and then fleeing the scene of a crash in the area of Plympton-Wyoming Township last Friday, Lambton County OPP said.
Winnipeg
-
'Emotionally, I am drained:' Winnipeg man's cancer surgery cancelled at last minute
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer. David Gaboury told CTV News he went in for his prostatectomy, a procedure where the prostate is either partially or entirely removed, on Friday, December 16, 2022, only to have it cancelled at the very last second. He said that to say he is disappointed is an understatement.
-
No charges for passengers in fatal collision involving alleged drunk driver angers victim's family
The mother of a Manitoba woman killed in a collision involving an alleged drunk driver is speaking out after learning occupants in the other vehicle driven by the accused won’t face any criminal charges.
-
Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.
Ottawa
-
Brazen Ottawa carjacking caught on camera
A man forced a pregnant woman and her young son from their car on Riverside Drive Sunday night. The incident was caught on dashcam.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant winter storm' in Ottawa just before Christmas
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a 'significant winter storm' late this week into the holiday weekend. The weather agency is advising people to consider changing their travel plans.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | These are the Ottawa Public Library's 10 most popular books of 2022
The Ottawa Public Library has revealed its most-requested books of the past year, with a familiar title topping the list.
Saskatoon
-
City spends $17 M on properties near downtown arena site
Saskatoon city council has authorized a purchase of more than $17 million for three buildings adjacent to the proposed location of a new downtown arena.
-
'Things start to freeze up': the challenges of dealing with extreme cold
We shouldn’t be surprised by extreme cold weather in our province, but as we head into Christmas weekend, the frigid forecast is on the mind for many.
-
Saskatoon man caps off world-record World Cup attendance at nail-biting final
Saskatoon resident Lee Kormish attended 41 full 2022 World Cup games, including the finale.
Vancouver
-
'Heartbreaking and so concerning': Many shelters full as Vancouver's homeless face freezing temperatures
Several warming centres have been opened across Vancouver to provide the city’s homeless population refuge from this week’s freezing weather.
-
Vancouver city councillor’s Thin Blue Line patch draws criticism from community
A Vancouver city councillor and former police officer was seen wearing a thin blue line patch at a community event, igniting criticism for donning the controversial symbol.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers told not to expect completely clear roads as winter storms bear down
Drivers in Metro Vancouver shouldn't expect every highway to be plowed down to bare asphalt in the coming days as the impact from a series of expected snowfalls is compounded by chilly arctic air.
Regina
-
Scarth Street pedestrian mall may soon allow vehicles
The City of Regina is hiring a consultant to come up with a plan and one of the decisions to be made is whether limited traffic should be allowed on the pedestrian mall.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued across southern Sask. as wind chills approach -50
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan as wind chill values hit -40 C or -50 C.
-
Man faces attempted murder charge following stabbing: Regina police
A Regina man is facing a charge of attempted murder following a stabbing last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for missing hiker near Victoria suspended
Approximately 170 search-and-rescue volunteers from across B.C. converged on the hiking trails near Sooke, B.C., on Saturday in an effort to locate Melissa McDevitt, who last spoke to her family on Dec. 8.
-
Vancouver Island weather: Heavy snow expected overnight, freezing rain later this week
While light snow has been floating around the Greater Victoria area since Sunday evening, the activity picks up Monday night and into Tuesday afternoon.
-
B.C. universities to receive $4.3 million for innovation research funding: minister
Four British Columbia universities will receive $4.3 million from a government research and innovation program to help fund projects in the fields of health, technology and natural resources.