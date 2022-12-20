April Wine’s Myles Goodwyn announces tour departure

Myles Goodwyn has been the face, voice, and creative force behind April Wine for more than five decades.

The 74-year old announced his departure from touring with the rock band Monday.

The original leader of April Wine has been on the road since 1968, but says he wants to stay close to home due to health issues.

“Because of my diabetes it’s not okay for me anymore to be on the road, living out of a suitcase and the uncertainty of schedules,” he told CTV’s Katie Kelly during a recent interview.

Keeping the current April Wine line up the same, Marc Parent will replace Goodwyn on guitar and vocals.

“I know Marc personally, and I know he’s the only person I feel extremely confident and comfortable with continuing the music and legacy of April Wine. I can’t wait for the fans to meet him and see him in concert. And of course, Brian Greenway, Richard Lanthier and Roy Nichol, are still in the band and excited about the future and the April Wine legacy,” says Goodwyn.

April Wine have been conducted in the Canadian Music of Hall and Fame and received the Canadian Industry Lifetime award in 2010.

The rock band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

Goodwyn says he will continue writing material for the band, along with producing their records.

“I’ve had a long career, happy, fulfilling. I've seen much of the world and I'm grateful to continuing support of radio and our fans worldwide, but touring has been very difficult in recent years because of my diabetes and my health comes first, so unfortunately, my touring days are officially over," he says.

Goodwyn’s final live performance will be Mar. 2, 2023, in Nova Scotia.