As planet warms, ferocious snowfalls like the one that hit Nova Scotia could increase
Forecasters say a warming global climate could actually cause some parts of Canada to see colder conditions, including heavy snowfalls like the one that hit parts of the Maritimes this week.
There's a direct relationship between the temperature of the atmosphere and how much water it can hold, said Judah Cohen, a research affiliate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who works as a director of seasonal forecasting at Verisk Atmospheric and Environmental Research.
"It's like a sponge. If the atmosphere is very warm, it could hold a lot of moisture," he said. "You put all the water in the sponge. And then as you slowly lower the temperatures, it's like squeezing the sponge, and so all the water comes out of it," he said.
Beginning Friday, the sponge got squeezed as a stalled low-pressure system off Nova Scotia's coast dumped up to 150 centimetres of snow in parts of Cape Breton, prompting local states of emergency and a call from the province for federal help in digging out.
About 20 or 30 years ago, Cohen said, the consensus in the scientific community was that a warming world would result in less snow. But now it is believed climate change could lead to more intense snow and rain, he said.
John Clague, a professor of geosciences at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C., said ocean temperatures in the North Atlantic have increased in recent years, allowing temperate air masses along Canada's East Coast to hold more water vapour. When this moisture-laden warm air comes into contact with arctic air, "crazy" amounts of snow fall, he said.
"In my view, it's another example of extreme weather that may have the fingerprint of climate change on it," he said of the recent Nova Scotia storm.
"No single extreme weather event can be attributed to climate warming, but we have been seeing far more of these extreme events around the world ... It's not inconsistent with climate change."
Clague said the climate in North America is largely controlled by the jet stream. He described the jet stream as a continuous fast-moving band of air that sits high in the atmosphere. It separates polar air in the north from temperate air in the south.
Although wobbly, the jet stream, he said, is usually fairly fixed within a range of latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere.
"But over the past decade, the jet stream has become more snakey and unpredictable -- wandering over a larger range of latitudes," Clague added.
"During this winter storm, the jet stream has moved south and allowed arctic air to move over the Maritimes, impacting populated areas like Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island."
Cohen agreed, adding that the reason parts of Nova Scotia got more than a metre of snow was the changing jet stream.
An atmospheric ridge caused by the jet stream twisted itself over the continent in an inverted horseshoe shape, making its impact felt on both the East and West Coasts, he said. The stalling of the jet stream caused the air ridge that hit the high pressure to be blocked from moving east, bringing days of rain in California and snow in Nova Scotia.
"It's like a traffic jam in the atmosphere, and weather systems get stuck," Cohen said. "If you're stuck in a high pressure ridge, you are more likely to get a heat wave. Or if you're maybe stuck in a cold trough, you are more likely to get heavy rain events and flooding. And as in the case of Nova Scotia, you can get more snow."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
By disclosing his cancer, Charles breaks centuries of royal tradition. But he shares only so much
In British history, the secrecy of the monarch's health has always reigned supreme. Buckingham Palace's disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered that longstanding tradition.
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
Taylor Swift threatens legal action against Florida student who tracks her jet
Attorneys for Taylor Swift are threatening legal action against the Florida college student who tracks the private jets of celebrities and public figures, including Swift.
DEVELOPING Hamas responds to a proposed ceasefire as Blinken meets Israeli leaders
Hamas has put forward a detailed plan for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel, which will be discussed when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Wednesday with Israeli leaders.
WATCH Canada's housing crisis: New funding isn't a 'long-term' solution, warns researcher
As a crushing housing stock shortage, record prices and skyrocketing rents spur an exodus from Canada's biggest cities, the federal government announced almost $100 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability. One researcher is warning, however, that although the additional support is "absolutely needed" it's not a long-term solution to a growing problem.
Pair of bombings at election offices kill 24 in Pakistan the day before elections
A pair of bombings at the election offices of a political party and an independent candidate in southwest Pakistan killed at least 24 people and wounded more than two dozen others, officials said Wednesday, the day before parliamentary elections are to be held.
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Russia attacks targets across Ukraine with missiles and drones as EU's top diplomat visits Kyiv
Russia fired cruise and ballistic missiles and Shahed-type drones at six regions across Ukraine on Wednesday morning, authorities reported, killing at least four civilians and injuring 25 others, including a pregnant woman.
DEVELOPING Former RCMP intelligence official, convicted of breaking secrets law, to be sentenced
A former RCMP intelligence official is slated to learn his fate today after being convicted of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
This Toronto woman is battling both an eviction and terminal cancer. Soon, she'll plead her case to the LTB
For a Toronto bar owner with terminal cancer, navigating a lingering eviction has been like floating with no steady ground to land on for over a year – but next month, her fate will be decided as she pleads her case to Ontario’s Landlord and Tenant Board.
-
Unsuspecting Ontario senior on the hook for almost $40,00 after door-to-door sale
For years, door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario, but that isn’t stopping some companies from continuing to push expensive, long-term rental contracts on unsuspecting homeowners.
-
Toronto police to provide update on daylight shooting that left mom of 2 dead
Toronto police will be providing an update this morning of the fatal shooting of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, a 44-year-old mother of two who was hit by a stray bullet during a daylight shooting in the city’s east end last summer.
Calgary
-
'It was just like that': Massive rent increases spark call for caps
Residents of the Glenmore Gardens apartment complex on 90 Avenue S.W. in Calgary are facing huge rent increases as they renew their leases.
-
Police investigate after suspected copper wire theft knocks out power in downtown Calgary
Enmax and first responders were dealing with a major power outage Tuesday night in downtown Calgary. It stems from what police believe was an attempted copper wire theft.
-
'It stings a little bit': Calgary's mayor reflects on complexity of job amid recall petition
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is speaking out for the first time since a recall petition was launched to end her more than two-year term in office.
Montreal
-
Lack of foster families in Montreal forcing siblings apart
A lack of foster homes in Montreal is tearing siblings apart, according to those who work in the system.
-
Man, 42, fatally shot in parking lot in Montreal's west end
Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was gunned down in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
-
'Scary situation': Brazen car theft near Montreal captured on camera
The owner of a Montreal-area car dealership says authorities need to crack down on car theft after a brazen theft Monday night was captured on a surveillance camera.
Edmonton
-
EIA recovered 92% of pre-pandemic volumes in 2023, on track to make up rest in year or two
Edmonton International Airport is celebrating serving 7.5 million customers in 2023, which represents a 92 per cent recovery of its pre-pandemic traffic volume.
-
Leduc's only homeless shelter facing closure if new location isn't found
The only homeless shelter in Leduc says it only has days to find a new location — or close its doors permanently.
-
'You'd think the Oilers are playing in the Super Bowl': Edmonton fans take over Las Vegas for potentially historic NHL game
Hockey fans travelling to Las Vegas to watch their favourite team is commonplace — and observing legions of them from Western Canada in the hotels, casinos, restaurants and bars of the popular tourist destination has become a standard.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician moves to Moonglo neighbourhood
It has been 10 days since Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, vanished without a trace and now search efforts are being focused on the Moonglo area of town.
-
Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
-
Court order will help Greater Sudbury find out what happened to $1.5M stolen by fraudsters
A judge has granted Greater Sudbury’s motion to have financial institutions reveal the paper trail left behind after the city was defrauded of $1.5 million in December.
London
-
LPS lay child pornography charge against London man
A London, Ont. man is facing a child pornography charge after police were tipped off by two agencies and the execution of a search warrant yielded electronic devices.
-
Shooting under investigation in Sarnia
Sarnia police are investigating a late-night shooting in the city. It happened between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. at a home on Fairview Place.
-
A new construction project will take over a critical west London commuter route. Here’s what you need to know
The City of London will begin construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Gideon Road this spring.
Winnipeg
-
'A lot of anger built up': Kyriakos Vogiatzakis' family calling for inquiry into his death
The brother of Kyriakos Vogiatzakis shared his anger and sadness Tuesday as he recalled what he felt went wrong the night his brother was assaulted and died outside his St. James restaurant.
-
Second lawsuit filed over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse, alleging child can no longer use left arm and hand
A new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
-
Councillor concerned about social services hub location downtown
A Winnipeg city councillor is raising questions about the location of a downtown hub offering information and referrals to social services.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING 22 suspected overdose deaths in Ottawa in first 4 weeks of 2024: OPH data
Twenty-two deaths in Ottawa in the first four weeks of the year were because of suspected drug overdoses, data from Ottawa Public Health suggest.
-
Gatineau man tracks stolen vehicle to Port of Montreal, but police say their hands are tied
Thanks to his Apple AirTag, Mark Roos knows his stolen 2021 Dodge Ram TRX is was in the Port of Montreal, but police said they were unable to do anything to get it back.
-
Barrhaven couple still displaced months after summer tornado
First time homeowners Miranda Lepore and Cory Papineau were uprooted from their home in Barrhaven after a tornado severely damaged their home on July 13. Since then, they say they've had a frustrating time dealing with their insurance provider.
Saskatoon
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into respiratory arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
'Thick enough to skate on': Saskatoon residents making the most of icy conditions
The warmer than usual winter weather has made for treacherous conditions on roads and sidewalks, but leave it to those in Saskatchewan to make the most of it.
-
Sask. teen has close call after falling through ice
First responders are warning the public to stay away from frozen ponds after a 13-year-old girl fell through the ice in Warman Monday night.
Vancouver
-
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
-
Canucks enlist local designer with African roots for latest special jersey design
Fashion designer Naa Sheka’s work always comes from the heart and her latest piece is no exception.
-
B.C. Court of Appeal upholds ruling quashing Vancouver rent control bylaw
B.C.'s highest court has ruled against the City of Vancouver in its effort to regulate rent increases between tenancies at single-room accommodations in the city.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw mother calling for autism supports in schools
A Moose Jaw mother is calling on the Saskatchewan Government for more resources in schools to help students living with autism.
-
Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024
Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Regina music instructor accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old
A 71-year-old Regina music teacher is facing multiple sexual offences against a child following an investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, police say.
Vancouver Island
-
'Experience of a lifetime': Animal rescue founder recounts extracting 9 lions from Ukrainian zoo
A daring assignment connected Jesse Adams, a lover of all animals, with some big cats in need of help.
-
B.C. MLA's office plastered with 'hateful' messages after resignation, premier says
Hours after B.C. MLA Selina Robinson resigned from her NDP cabinet position, her constituency office was plastered with messages calling for her to be removed from caucus as well.
-
Nigerian man charged with sextortion of B.C. teenager before 2023 death
Nearly one year after the death of a teenage sextortion victim from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced charges against a suspect in Nigeria.