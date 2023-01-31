911 issues caused by change to 10-digit dialing in New Brunswick: Bell Aliant
911 emergency calling in all three Maritime provinces has been fixed following service issues Tuesday morning.
The Nova Scotia RCMP first warned of the issue in a tweet just after 7 a.m.
An emergency alert was issued in the province, telling people to call their local police, fire and EHS services in the event of an emergency.
The New Brunswick RCMP, as well as police departments in Miramichi, Fredericton and Saint John, were also experiencing technical issues with 911.
The Miramichi Police Force said calls from landlines were not going through, while calls from cell phones were.
The PEI RCMP 911 system was also affected by the outage.
During the outage, police departments provided alternate phone numbers residents could call.
Bell Aliant confirmed it was working to restore 911 service around 8:30 a.m.
About 20 minutes later, the company said that service was restored for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
There is no word on the cause of the issue.
Katie Hatfield, a senior manager of communications at Bell Aliant, told CTV Atlantic the company is investigating.
“The root cause was a software update introduced at approximately 6:00 am in preparation for 10-digit dialling for New Brunswick, which triggered unexpected call processing failures to 9-1-1. All other types of calls were unaffected,” Hatfield said in a statement.
“Once we realized the issue, we worked to roll back the update to restore services as quickly as possible. We have adjusted our processes and safeguards to ensure that this type of issue will not happen again, including adjusting our test plans for future updates.”
Hatfield characterized the issue as “an isolated incident.”
Nova Scotia’s Minister responsible for the Office of Emergency Management John Lohr and the Executive Director of the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office Paul Mason took questions from journalists Tuesday afternoon.
At the time, Bell Aliant had not yet informed journalists about what caused the outage.
“Today’s 9-1-1 outage was an event never before experienced in our province,” said Minister Lohr.
Lohr said the province was first aware of the outage about 7 a.m. and a provincial coordination system was activated. It took until about 8:08 for an emergency alert to go out.
“We knew 9-1-1 was down but it wasn’t down entirely across the province so it took some time to determine where it was down. And 9-1-1 could still reached through I believe some cell phone connections,” Lohr said.
“I believe some cell phones were still going through but they weren’t following the regular process and I can’t speak to whether or not everyone could access it that way,” Mason said.
Lohr said it took some time to determine where the outage was and to provide alternative emergency numbers and verify the phone numbers EMO gave out were working.
“Pooling together the provincial coordination centre, determining the scope of the problem and just double checking the numbers is what took that time,” Lohr said.
Lohr said the province is not aware of any incidents where someone needed to get through to 9-1-1 but couldn’t.
When asked about the potential risks of not having 9-1-1 service, Lohr didn’t mince his words.
“I think it’s clear that could cause someone their life,” Lohr said.
The Executive Director Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office Paul Mason pointed out how the interruption impacted customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and PEI.
“The 9-1-1 switch, which calls are routed on is primarily located in Fredericton with a backup facility in Moncton,” Mason said. “That’s why the three provinces were impacted.”
Minister Lohr said there is a significant amount of redundancy built into the 9-1-1 system.
Lohr said it’ll be important to drill down into what was the root cause, correcting that and build more redundancy will be important to the province.
It’s unclear how many people used the alternative emergency numbers provided Tuesday.
Mason and Lohr said data such as this will be provided during a debrief. Lohr said the province does an immediate debrief with partners such as Bell Aliant and other provincial EMOs whenever there are incidents like this.
