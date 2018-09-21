

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- Brian Gallant is bringing in some campaign help ahead of Monday's New Brunswick election: Atlantic Canada's other Liberal premiers.

Nova Scotia's Stephen McNeil, Prince Edward Island's Wade MacLauchlan, and Dwight Ball of Newfoundland and Labrador will join New Brunswick's Liberal premier Sunday.

"They asked me for some support and I agreed to go over and do a rally with the base and try to encourage members to get the vote out," McNeil said in Halifax Friday.

"As you know, you can have every day right but if you get election day wrong, you don't win. I'm going to support Premier Gallant, we've had a great relationship working together, particularly on regulatory reform, and I'm going to do what I can to help."

Gallant, who is in a tight race with Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, said the premiers' support is "much appreciated."

He noted in a press release that the Atlantic premiers have "worked together in unprecedented ways" to help the regional economy.

The region is also represented federally entirely by Liberal MPs.

In Moncton Friday, New Brunswick Green Leader David Coon said the campaign help was "interesting."

"They have been unable to co-operate or collaborate on anything," he said.

"The best example of that is when the Canadian Health Accord was being renegotiated, they didn't maintain a common front to say we absolutely need additional funding attached to our aging populations in this region to handle increased health costs. The premier bolted from any kind of common front there. It's interesting that they're together at the end of the campaign."

McNeil said he will join Gallant for a rally Sunday in Moncton.