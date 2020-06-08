HALIFAX -- Atlantic University Sport is suspending all conference regular season and postseason competition until January 2021.

"It is with very heavy hearts that we make this announcement," said Atlantic University Sport (AUS) executive director Phil Currie. "Our thoughts are with our student-athletes, coaches and athletic department staff for whom this decision will have the biggest impact. We want them to know first and foremost that this decision was not taken lightly and that the number one factor driving our decision-making has been their safety and well-being."

The decision was made by the AUS board of directors, which is comprised of the presidents of each of its member universities; the decision was unanimous.

"The AUS examined several scenarios for the fall term of the 2020-21 season, but with all of the unique challenges we face -- including the decision by many institutions to move to predominantly online course delivery -- none could be squared appropriately with public health requirements," said Currie. "As difficult and disappointing as this decision is, it is the most prudent and responsible one under the circumstances. Adherence to public health directives is essential and we cannot reconcile those with the requirements of competitive sports at the AUS level."

The AUS said it is committed to restarting sport competition as soon as it is safe to do so. Monday's decision impacts conference regular season and postseason events as well as national championship events scheduled through to the end of December 2020.

A decision on winter term competition will not be made until this fall.