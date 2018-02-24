

CTV Atlantic





Sackville, New Brunswick's Atlantic Wildlife Institute is bracing for an influx of ill, orphaned and injured critters as snow melts and animals come out of hibernation.

"It's the height of baby season, I'd say about 65% of our calls come this time of the year, which is really significant because we handle anywhere from 3000-5000 referrals a year," says Barry Rothfuss, Director of the Atlantic Wildlife Institute.

The centre provides wildlife rehabilitation, education and emergency management services.

Right now, there are roughly 125 animals recovering at its headquarters in Cookville.

With more on the horizon, the organization is holding 'baby showers' at markets in Sackville and Moncton, hoping to stock up on things to help them keep up with the demand.

The group has posted a wish list online, which includes everything from cages and blankets, to kiddie pools and stuffed animals.

"If they're stressed out, they like to cuddle up against something heavy and warm. It kind of gives them the idea that they're cuddling up to a mother, and helps calm them down when they're stressed," says Erica Geldert, a student volunteer at the Institute.

While it's impossible to say which species will end up at the institute in the coming weeks, Rothfuss expects to see all kinds of baby birds, bear cubs and rodents.

"We never can really stockpile enough of a certain thing because we don't know what we're going to need to treat it. Things can vary from small hamster cages to large dog kennels that would be of value to us", explains Rothfuss.

The Institute is licensed to respond to wildlife emergencies in all four Atlantic provinces- a costly operation considering a single bear can cost thousands of dollars to heal and release.

"It's not just physically keeping them alive, what we're trying to do in many respects, is create environments to keep them natural as best as possible, so we can get them back to where they belong," says Rothfuss.

The baby shower will continue at farmers markets across New Brunswick next Saturday. Donations can also always be dropped off at the Maritime Animal Hospital in Moncton.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Cami Kepke.