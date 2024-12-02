Avril Lavigne to play shows in Moncton, Halifax next year

Calling all Sk8er Bois … Canada’s pop-punk princess is coming to Atlantic Canada.

Evenko says Avril Lavigne is extending her sold-out Greatest Hits Tour due to popular demand. She will kick off the 2025 extension of the tour in the Maritimes in May:

Lavigne released her first-ever Greatest Hits album, which features 20 fan favourites, in June.

She is expected to perform her greatest hits, including “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “Girlfriend,” during the 19-date tour, which will take her across Canada and to the U.S.

We The Kings and Canadian artist Fefe Dobson will also be joining the “My Happy Ending” singer on stage.

As for tickets, there will be an artist presale Tuesday at 10 a.m. AT and additional presales throughout the week. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. AT at avrillavigne.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages with premium tickets, access to the pre-show I’M WITH YOU Hospitality Lounge, and special VIP merchandise.

The Grammy-nominated Canadian artist returned to the stage in 2024 with her Greatest Hits Tour, playing 29 sold-out shows across North America.

Evenko says Lavigne has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide during her two-decade career. She has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards, won 10 Juno Awards, was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2024 and has received stars on both the Canada and Hollywood walks of fame.

According to Evenko, Lavigne is the third best-selling Canadian female artist of all time.