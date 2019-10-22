HALIFAX -- A baby was taken to hospital as a precaution after a fire at an apartment in Kentville, N.S. Monday evening.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene on Leverett Avenue around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters discovered a small fire in a bathroom of one of the units.

Fire officials say it was caused by “unattended smoking materials,” which caught fire on top of the toilet.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

There were three people home at the time. A 12-month-old infant was taken to hospital for observation.

There is no word on a cause at this time.