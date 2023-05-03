Back in the swing of things: P.E.I. golf course to reopen after severe Fiona damage

A golf course on Prince Edward Island’s north shore, whose clubhouse burn down during post-tropical storm Fiona, is set to open this weekend.

The Stanhope Golf and Country Club sits behind battered sand dunes. It too was ravaged by Fiona’s wind and rain.

The clubhouse caught fire during the storm, burning to the ground in less than an hour — destroying everything inside.

With no clubhouse and trees down around the course, it couldn’t open for the fall season but staff didn’t stop working.

Now, it’s almost ready to go.

The maintenance crew that normally cuts grass became “full-fledged woodsmen,” said Merlin Affleck, manager at the course.

“They did an amazing job,” he said.

Temporary facilities are in place and most of the downed trees are gone. Stumps they left have been pulled and the holes filled and seeded.

Management says the storm fundamentally changed the course, and how it will be played this year.

“Take our fourth hole, we have trees in place so that people cannot go on a straight line, they can’t cut the corners,” said Shannon Grinton, Stanhope Golf Course pro.

A small piece of the chard remains of the clubhouse at the Stanhope Golf and Country Club is pictured on May 3, 2023. (Jack Morse/CTV)

“Without certain trees in place, they’ll be able to go directly at the green which is going to shorten up the course.”

Grinton says they’re going to change up some of the holes to account for those lost trees.

The closure hasn’t dulled members' enthusiasm. Several stopped by to check it out and ask about tee times Wednesday.

Stumps removed from the Stanhope Golf and Country Club are pictured. (Merlin Affleck/Facebook)

“They’re just so happy to be able to go to the first day and swing a golf club,” said Affleck.

“They’re amazed [at] how good the golf course is when they’ve walked around because we’ve allowed all our members to walk around.”

The course opens Saturday.