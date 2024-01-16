Bail decision reserved for one of two teens charged in P.E.I. murder
One of two teens charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island appeared in court for much of the day Monday.
Dozens of people gathered outside the courthouse in Charlottetown in the morning to show their support for the family of the slain teen.
A person carries a sign outside the provincial court in Charlottetown on Jan. 15, 2024.
Tyson MacDonald went missing Dec. 14, 2023. After an extensive search for the 17-year-old, two teens were arrested Dec. 19. Both were charged with first-degree murder in connection with MacDonald’s death.
One of the teens accused appeared by video for a bail hearing Monday.
A publication ban forbids sharing any information which might identify the teen, or any details of the testimony given by five witnesses.
CTV News has received permission from MacDonald’s parents to share his name in our coverage of the proceedings.
The courtroom was packed with family and friends of both of the victim and the accused.
The arguments in court over whether the youth should be released from custody while awaiting trial stretched into the evening.
The teen is also facing charges of interference with remains, and obstruction of a police investigation after the fact.
The justice reserved a decision on bail until the accused’s next court appearance. Both teens charged in connection with the murder are set to appear in Kings County Youth Court in Georgetown, P.E.I., Thursday.
