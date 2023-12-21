Two P.E.I. youths charged with first-degree murder

Two youths who were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a P.E.I. missing person case have been charged with first-degree murder, according to the RCMP.

A Thursday news release says a publication ban has been issued for any information that could identify the victim and the two accused.

Both of the youths have been remanded into custody. One of them will appear in court on Dec. 27 and the other will have a court date on Jan. 18, 2024.

According to the relase, one of the accused is charged with first-degree murder and interference with human remains, while the other faces those charges along with accessory after the fact to murder, public mischief, and obstruction of a peace officer.

Police say they found human remains in the Milltown Cross area after searching Kings County. The provincial coroner is working with police to determine the identity of the remains.

The investigation is ongoing, although police say there are no further suspects.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.