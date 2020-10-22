HALIFAX -- A man is in custody hours after he barricaded himself inside his home in Fredericton, prompting some schools to be placed in lockdown or hold and secure.

Police responded to the area of College Hill Road and Montgomery Street around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police were asking people to avoid the area and a number of streets were blocked to traffic for most of the day.

Roughly eight hours later, police said they had taken the man into custody without incident. They later confirmed that he left his home voluntarily around 3:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Montgomery Street Elementary School was in lockdown all day as a precaution. Students were evacuated from the school to the Grant-Harvey Centre before 3 p.m. Families were able to pick children up from the facility.

Ecole Sainte-Anne and Ecole des Battiseurs were in hold and secure all day Thursday. Priestman Elementary School was under a hold-and-secure order Thursday morning, but it was lifted in the afternoon.

The incident also affected post-secondary schools in the city.

St. Thomas University and the University of New Brunswick were in hold and secure, with students being asked to avoid the campus.

Students who were already on campus were urged to shelter in place Thursday morning. They were able to safely leave the campus Thursday afternoon, but were told not to return until given the all-clear.

The universities have since lifted the hold-and-secure order.

NBCC Fredericton was also in hold and secure Thursday. Students and staff were eventually able to safely leave the campus, which remains closed until further notice.