'Basically, all hell is breaking loose': N.S. wildfire prompts evacuation orders

Residents of a subdivision in Upper Tantallon, N.S., are being evacuated from their homes Sunday afternoon as crews respond to a large fire in the residential area that continues to spread.

Police are urging residents of the Westwood Subdivision to immediately evacuate their homes due to the fire.

Residents of Westwood Subdivision in #Tantallon. Please immediately evacuate your homes due to an out of control fire. Evacuation route is Windsor Dr. to Hammonds Plains Rd. Emergency alert to be issued by @NS_DNRR via EMO imminently. RCMP officers on scene assisting with evac. pic.twitter.com/PaEwaoq2IL — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) May 28, 2023

“We have firefighters working right now in the Westwood subdivision area. A lot of firefighters in another sector of this fire on Hammonds Plans and Pockwock Road, near the Yankeetown Road subdivision, “said Halifax Fire Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum.

Meldrum said in the coming days there will be more information about the exact number of people evacuated and properties damaged.

“In the coming days, we will begin to understand how many people have been evacuated and how large the geographic area this fire will burn,” says Meldrum. “Our firefighters are going to be here for days and days and this fire is knocked down. There is still a lot of work to be done to dig out any hidden fire that’s in the ground.”

RCMP officers are on the scene to assist with evacuations. The evacuation route is Winslow Drive to Hammonds Plains Road.

An emergency alert was issued for the area by Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables. A comfort centre has been opened at the Blackpoint Community Centre.

The Upper Tantallon area fire is seen in this May 28, 2023, photo. (Sarah Plowman/CTV Atlantic)

“This is a rapidly moving fire with a number of homes already engulfed,” a tweet from N.S. RCMP reads. “Please remain away from the area to allow our officers and partner agencies to assist with evacuating residents.”

A second emergency alert was issued at 6:10 p.m., expanding the evacuation order to residents of Highland Park in Hammonds Plains.

A third emergency alert, issued at 7:40 p.m., expanded the evacuation order further to include residents of:

Haliburton Hills

Glen Arbour

Pockwock Road

White Hills subdivision

Lucasville Road all the way to Sackville Drive

A map reflecting the evacuation orders related to the Upper Tantallon, N.S., fire, as of Sunday at 7:40 p.m.

"The fire in Tantallon is obviously very out of control," Halifax Fire district Chief Rob Hebb said in an interview. "It's jumping roads and it's affected multiple structures."

Hebb said the fire was quickly moving, driven by steady winds at 15 to 20 kilometres per hour, with gusts reported at 40 km/h.

"It's overrunning our crews and most of them are pulling back," he said, adding wooded areas around the port city remain tinder dry due to a lack of rain. "The plume is visible from everywhere in the Halifax region."

Hebb said Halifax region firefighters were also trying to douse brush fires in the Lawrencetown and Fall River areas, and he said a call had just come in for an ammonia leak at a rink in Bedford.

"Basically, all hell is breaking loose," he said.

With files from The Canadian Press