HALIFAX -- Bathurst police have arrested a 45-year-old man for drug charges after searching a residence on Monday.

Police say on June 29, the Bathurst Police Force Criminal Investigation Division, along with the assistance of the Bathurst Police Force Patrol Section, executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act at a residence in the city.

During the search police seized substances believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine and Canadian currency.

On June 30, 45-year-old Denis Chiasson appeared at Bathurst Provincial Court to face two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Chiasson is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday, July 6 for a bail hearing, election and plea.