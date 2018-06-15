

His passion for weather forecasting made Cape Breton’s Frankie MacDonald a YouTube sensation, and now he can add author to his already impressive resume.

“The title of my book is ‘Be Prepared: The Frankie MacDonald Guide to Life, the Weather, and Everything,’” explains Frankie.

Any Frankie fan knows “be prepared” has become his mantra, so it was a natural choice for the title of his first book.

Frankie says he has been working on the project with Sarah Sawler of Nimbus Publishing over the past couple of years.

“Sarah Sawler came down to my house and interviewed me on Aug. 6, 2017, interviewed my father, interviewed my former teacher’s aide,” he says.

Frankie’s biography touches on everything from his childhood and what it’s like to live with autism, to his passion for weather and how he became an internet sensation. He also covers some heavier topics, such as his experiences with bullies.

Frankie believes his book will be a hit, and may even garner international attention.

“A lot of people will read my book. It’s going to be about my past,” he says. “Even the president of the United States will probably read my book.”

Frankie says 5,500 copies of the book will be printed to start. The book will be available in Maritime bookstores starting Friday.

It’s great news for Frankie fans, who are eager to learn more about one of Cape Breton’s most famous residents.

“I think it’s great because anybody can do anything they want if they put their heart to it,” says fan Frances Maydanski.

“Yeah, Frankie has shown that,” says Will MacLean. “He’s a fantastic role model for anybody.”

As for the book’s message, Frankie says it’s simple - be prepared for whatever life throws your way, and be kind to others.

“Yes, not only weather, but anything,” he says. “I have to be nice to people all over the world, every single country.”

Frankie will be hosting a book signing and meet-and-greet with fans at the Mayflower Mall in Sydney from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald