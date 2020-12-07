HALIFAX -- A sport training facility in Bedford, N.S., has been fined $7,500 after police say it continued to operate, contrary to Nova Scotia's regulations outlined in the Emergency Measures Act.

Halifax Regional Police say at 8 a.m. Monday, they received a report that a sport training facility in Bedford was operating contrary to the provincial regulations in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

When they arrived, police located staff working at the facility and customers training inside.

The business, which was not named, was issued a summary offence ticket under 7(1) 1a of the Emergency Measures Act for a corporation failing to comply with the act and its regulations, which carries a fine of $7,500.

Gyms, yoga and dance studios, and organized sports have been closed in much of the Halifax area since Nov. 26, after the province implemented sweeping measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the region.