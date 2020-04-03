HALIFAX -- Radio stations owned by Bell Media in Fredericton are off the air after a tower collapsed early Friday morning.

The tower is located on Rookwood Avenue, between the Capital Winter Club and Bell Media radio headquarters. It fell behind the club’s building just before 9 a.m.

No one was injured. There doesn’t appear to be any damage to the building.

The area has been secured and taped off until further notice.

The cause of the collapse is unknown, but high winds are believed to have been a factor.

Bell Media radio stations Capital FM 106.9, The Fox 105.3 and Pure Country 103.5 are off the air on the radio dial, but Bell Media representatives are working to get them back on.

The stations are still available online and on the iHeartRadio app.

Bell Media also owns CTV.