Berwick man dies after vehicle leaves road, hits 3 power poles: N.S. RCMP

A 33-year-old man from Berwick, N.S., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the town Saturday night.

Kings District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene on Highway 1 just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say a Volkswagen Rabbit went off the road and hit three power poles.

The driver was ejected from the car and police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 1 near the intersection of Windermere Road was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

