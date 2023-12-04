ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Berwick man dies after vehicle leaves road, hits 3 power poles: N.S. RCMP

    A 33-year-old man from Berwick, N.S., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the town Saturday night.

    Kings District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene on Highway 1 just before 8:30 p.m.

    Police say a Volkswagen Rabbit went off the road and hit three power poles.

    The driver was ejected from the car and police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Highway 1 near the intersection of Windermere Road was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News