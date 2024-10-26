‘Best of the best’: Elite figure skaters in Halifax for international competition

For the first time in 20 years, Skate Canada International is back in Halifax.

The competition is the second of six in the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series. It features world champions including several Canadians athletes.

“We've got just about the best of the best competing at this event,” said Terry Sheahan, Skate Canada’s senior director of events and production services.

“Everybody who's here has made it to the top of their national standings in order to be on the Grand Prix circuit, but at this particular event, we have the current world champion in men, the current world champion in women, the current world champion in pairs, which happens to be our Canadian pairs team, and the silver medalist from last year's world champion, which is also our Canadian team.”

Skate Canada International is also marking a big milestone this year.

“This is the 50th edition of Skate Canada. It would be the 50th anniversary except we missed one due to COVID, so that's why it's a 50th edition,” said Sheahan.

The Skate Canada event moves to a different location each year. It’s returning to Halifax for the first time since 2004.

“It's been wonderful to be here,” Sheahan said. “There are lots of people that remember the last time we were here for this event from the international body, and everyone loves coming to Halifax.”

Volunteer Leighton Miles has been skating since she was around three or four years old and has been competing for about six years. She wasn’t even born the last time Skate Canada International was in Halifax. She got involved as a volunteer because of her mom but said she is thrilled to be a part of the event.

“It's very cool to watch, lots of inspiration and it's very cool to see world champions like Ilia (Malinin) doing quad Axel. That's a very cool experience. I didn't think I'd ever see that,” said Miles. “It was also a cool opportunity to be backstage, seeing how these athletes warm up and train.”

Skaters competing in this event earn points to qualify for the Grand Prix final which takes place at the end of the season in December in France.

Skate Canada International wraps up Sunday at Scotiabank Centre.