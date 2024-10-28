Say it isn't snow! First snowfall warning of the season issued in the Maritimes

Nearly a month earlier than last year, we have our first snowfall warning of the season issued in the Maritimes.

Snowfall accumulating in Cape Breton

Cold air aloft of the relatively warmer waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence is creating its own small weather system on Monday.

Moist air off the ocean waters is being lifted into the cold air above where it condenses and develops into snow. The bands of snow are then brought onshore into Cape Breton by a prevailing westerly wind. The additional lift created by the Highlands then causes more snow to fall at the higher elevations.

Bands of snow developing over the Gulf of St. Lawrence before moving into Cape Breton. This continues Monday and Monday night. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

A Snowfall Warning issued by Environment Canada call for 15-to-25 cm of snow to fall in the Highlands Monday though Monday night. Any drivers using the Cabot Trail should anticipate there may be some snowy or slushy accumulation on road surfaces climbing in elevation. Visibility may also be reduced in falling snow. Just after noon on Monday, an automated weather station located at North Mountain reported four centimetres of snow on the ground.

Snow amounts of 15+ cm are being indicated as possible in some of the highest elevations of the Highlands. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Early snow this year

Last year the first snowfall warning for the Maritimes was issued on Nov. 22 for the southwest of New Brunswick, including areas from St. Stephen to Fredericton.

Mainland Nova Scotia had its first snowfall warning on Dec. 3. Northern Inverness County, Cape Breton had its first snowfall warning a day later on Dec. 4.

Prince Edward Island had its first snowfall warning (Prince and Queens counties) on Dec. 29.

Those dates were supplied by Ian Hubbard, meteorologist Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The first snowfall warning in the region coming almost and entire month earlier compared to last year. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Halloween weather more treat than trick

Are we going to be layering up for Halloween this year? Probably not.

The Maritimes continues to look like it will thread the needle when it comes to some pretty ideal weather conditions for Halloween this year.

On Thursday the region will be located in the “warm sector” of a low-pressure system crossing northern Quebec. That part of the weather system is generally characterized by partly cloudy conditions, low precipitation chances, and a steady southerly wind. There may be a low chance of showers in northern New Brunswick.

The southerly wind will boost temperatures on Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures may reach the high-teens to low-twenties. Evening temperatures held in the low-to-mid teens. While I would describe the wind as blustery at times, it doesn’t look strong. Sustained near 20 km/h with gusts near 40 km/h for most.

Halloween evening characterized by partly cloudy sky, mild temperatures, and a steady southerly wind this year. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)