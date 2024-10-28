ATLANTIC
    Parties ready for first full day of campaigning in Nova Scotia election

    HALIFAX -

    It's the first full day of campaigning in the Nova Scotia provincial election.

    Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston on Sunday called a snap election for Nov. 26, saying he needs a strong mandate to negotiate with the federal government and to invest more on housing and on measures to help with the cost of living.

    The three main party leaders have events in the Halifax area this morning.

    Houston is scheduled to make an announcement in the city's north end.

    Liberal Leader Zach Churchill is holding a news conference at the party's headquarters about transparency and accountability.

    And NDP Leader Claudia Chender will hold a media availability on health care.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.

