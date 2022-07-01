Blast to the past: Retro roller dome opens in Halifax

Roller disco hit its peak in the 70s and 80s, but for many, the thrill of gliding on four wheels is still very present.

Stephanie Coffin, owner of Coffin Skate in Halifax, says roller skating remains popular today.

"Oh man everybody is into roller skating!” says Coffin. "There’s not really one specific demographic or one specific age or gender."

Coffin says that interest is high, but the number of venues is low. That’s something Shane Upshaw says he hopes to remedy by converting an abandoned movie theatre into the first roller dome in Halifax in over 30 years.

It’s been a long-time dream come true for Upshaw.

"My first pair of skates was one of those little red and orange ones that you clip over your shoes. I lost touch with it for a long time and I woke up at one day and said ‘I haven’t gone roller skating in a long time' and I just went from there," says Upshaw.

Upshaw says his roller dome offers a throw back atmosphere, with a modern sound and light show above –and a polished concrete floor below.

For now, patrons can bring their own rollerblades and skates, but rentals and helmets should be available mid-July.

"The response from the public has been great. A lot of people are really excited we are opening and they can’t wait to try out the floor. There’s a big demand from the older generation that used to go to Wheelie’s but there’s a big demand from the younger generation as well," says Naomi Walker, who manages the Upshaw’s Rollerdome Facebook group.

The facility has been scheduled to open Friday morning.