Blink Once: Arkells schedule Maritime shows in support of latest album

The Canadian rock group Arkells is currently on tour in support of their latest album, Blink Once, which came out in September of last year.

“The problem is we have too many songs, so making a set list is a nightmare these days,” jokes frontman Max Kerman.

The group just released a new song, ‘Past Life,’ and a video to accompany it.

“We’ve always been big fans of the band Cold War Kids, so we texted Nathan, who we know, and said ‘Would you sing on this song?’ So he said, ‘Yeah, send it over,’” said Kerman.

“We wrote the first verse together and then he wrote his second verse and the song really kind of came together quickly. We’re really happy with it.”

The Arkells took home the Group of The Year award at the 2022 Junos and had the opportunity to perform at the show as well.

“We had this idea, like what if we started in this kind of like forward-facing, like we’re facing each other in a little jam area, like the good old days when we first started rehearsing songs and it was just like five guys facing each other,” said Kerman.

The Blink Once / Twice tour has two Maritime stops: July 31 at the Area 506 Festival in Saint John and Sept. 30 at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.