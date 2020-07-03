HALIFAX -- A risk advisory was issued on Friday, advising residents to avoid swimming in Lake Micmac due to the presence of a possible blue-green algae bloom.

The off-leash dog area of Shubie Park at Lake Micmac will is also closed to swimming until further notice.

Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) is naturally occurring in freshwater environments and may become visible when weather conditions are calm.

The heat of the summer months allows blue-green algae to bloom and grow rapidly. Some types of blue-green algae produce toxins during blooms and when these blooms decay, the toxins may be released into the water, posing a risk to people and pets.

Tests are currently underway to determine whether the possible blue-green algae bloom at Lake Micmac is toxic.

The city is encouraging lake users to take the following precautions.

Avoid water contact. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible.

Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae is visible or in areas where a risk advisory has been issued.

Avoid consuming water from this lake.

Avoid consuming fish that has come from this lake.

People who come in contact with blue-green algae or who ingest water containing blue-green algae may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea. Children and immune-compromised individuals are at a higher risk. If you have these symptoms, you are advised to seek medical assistance.