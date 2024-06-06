Boardwalk patios in Saint John, N.B., ordered closed by fire marshal

Open-air boardwalk patios in Saint John, N.B., have been ordered closed by the provincial fire marshal.

The city said in a Thursday afternoon news release the order is effective immediately.

The city said it takes issue with the decision and is “greatly disappointed.”

The space was inspected before the patios opened and approval was given by the Saint John Fire Prevention Office, which was acting on behalf of the fire marshal’s office, and the city’s Building Inspection Office, according to the release.

“The City takes public safety seriously and has maintained a dedicated fire watch in the space as planned while remaining work on the exterior fire suppression and alarm system takes place this week,” the release reads.

While the restaurants’ indoor operations are not impacted by the closure, the city adds the decision will still affect them and the community.

“We are committed to resolving this issue promptly and will provide further updates as more information becomes available from the Province,” said city communications manager Erin White in the release.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.