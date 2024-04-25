Boil water advisory lifted in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S.

A boil water advisory that went into effect Saturday night in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., has been lifted.

The advisory was lifted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Halifax Water.

The commission says it began several rounds of testing beginning Sunday morning and all drinking water samples meet established requirements.

A release from Halifax Water outlines steps impacted customers must take before drinking water:

Flush any cold water taps for 10 minutes.

Most kitchen and other household water filters typically do not remove bacteria or viruses. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for maintenance on these units.

Fridges or other appliances that may store water should also be flushed for 10 minutes.

Dispose of any ice that was made by an icemaker or ice cube tray during the precautionary boil water advisory.