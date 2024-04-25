ATLANTIC
    • Boil water advisory lifted in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S.

    The logo for Halifax Water is pictured on the side of a company truck in this undated file image. (CTV Atlantic) The logo for Halifax Water is pictured on the side of a company truck in this undated file image. (CTV Atlantic)
    A boil water advisory that went into effect Saturday night in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., has been lifted.

    The advisory was lifted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Halifax Water.

    The commission says it began several rounds of testing beginning Sunday morning and all drinking water samples meet established requirements.

    A release from Halifax Water outlines steps impacted customers must take before drinking water:

    • Flush any cold water taps for 10 minutes.
    • Most kitchen and other household water filters typically do not remove bacteria or viruses. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for maintenance on these units.
    • Fridges or other appliances that may store water should also be flushed for 10 minutes.
    • Dispose of any ice that was made by an icemaker or ice cube tray during the precautionary boil water advisory.

