Boston tree-cutting ceremony takes place Wednesday in Mattie Settlement, N.S.

This year’s Tree for Boston will be cut down at a special ceremony Wednesday morning in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Hugh and Liz Ryan of Mattie Settlement would donate the tree, which is a 13.7-metre (45-foot) white spruce.

“We have watched this tree grow from a young sapling to its present height for the last 30 years,” said the Ryan family in a statement at the time. “We are happy and proud to donate this tree to Boston as a heartfelt thank you for all the help received during a great hardship in Halifax.”

The tree is an annual tradition, and is Nova Scotia’s way of showing thanks to Boston for sending medical assistance following the Halifax Explosion on Dec. 5, 1917.

About 2,000 people died and thousands were injured and left homeless after French munitions ship SS Mont-Blanc and Norwegian relief ship SS Imo collided in the narrows of Halifax Harbour.

This year’s tree is set to leave Halifax on Sunday ahead of Boston’s tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 5.

Wednesday’s tree-cutting event will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and will be livestreamed on atlantic.ctvnews.ca.

